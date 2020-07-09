Glen Carbon Natives Named To Fontbonne University Dean’s List
July 9, 2020 10:17 AM July 10, 2020 9:52 AM
ST. LOUIS - Two Glen Carbon natives who are full-time, undergraduate students at Fontbonne University in St. Louis were named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List. They are:
- Nick MacLaughlin, business administration
- Braden Woolsey, computer science
Dean’s List honorees must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the 2020 spring semester. More than 300 students appear on Fontbonne University’s spring 2020 Dean’s List.
