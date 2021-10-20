Millikin Triathlon Wins NCAA Qualifier

The Big Blue women's triathlon team traveled to Smith Mountain Lake, Va. to participate in an NCAA Qualifier Race as part of the Kinetic Cup Triathlon Festival. The Big Blue won the triathlon as a team, the first NCAA Qualifier Millikin has won since the program was established in 2018.

Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Edwardsville H.S.) was the top finisher for Millikin with an overall time of 1:11:32.7, which was enough to notch a fifth place finish. Alyson Barnes (Jackson, N.J., Jackson Memorial H.S.) finished in a time of 1:12:22.9 to take sixth place overall. Millikin stacked up finishers again not much later, with Kaitlin Yelaska (Bremen, Ind., H.S.) taking 11th place with a time of 1:15:15.9, and Brigid Duesterhaus (Decatur, MacArthur H.S.) wasn't far behind in 12th with an overall time of 1:16:22.5.

Millikin Women’s Tennis Improves to 10-1

DECATUR, Illinois—The Millikin women's tennis won its final regular-season College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin matchup on October 16 Augustana College 8-1. The victory improved Millikin to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in conference play clinching the number two seed in the upcoming CCIW tournament.

Starting off strong in doubles play, Millikin's Destiny Galvan (Levelland, Texas, H.S.) and Shelby Jones (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) took an 8-3 win at No. 3 doubles. Also securing an 8-3 win was the partnership of Chloe Sabin (Lees Summit, Mo., Lees Summit West H.S.) and Nikol Obradovic (San Jose, Calif., Prospect H.S.) at number two. Finishing out the doubles play sweep was the team of Paige Willer (Decatur, Mt. Zion H.S.) and Emily Markus (Irvine, Calif., University H.S.), who pulled out an 8-6 win.

On the singles side, it was Cristina Borunda (Chihuahua, Mexico) who notched the first win with 6-0, 6-1 set victories at No. 6. Sabin's 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 5 r gave MU a 5-0 lead and the guarantee of the match victory. Markus kept the streak alive at No. 2. After dropping the first set 3-6, Markus bounced back to take the second set 6-3, then the third set 10-6. Willer's first set at No. 4 singles went to a tiebreaker, with Willer victorious 7-6(7-5) before taking the second set 6-3. The final win for the Big Blue was taken at No. 1 by Obradovic 5-7, 7-5, 10-5.

