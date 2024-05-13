GLEN CARBON - A convicted felon from Glen Carbon faces new charges after he escalated an argument with construction workers in his neighborhood by allegedly pointing an AR-15 rifle at them.

Kenyon J. Jones, 37, of Glen Carbon, was charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and two counts of aggravated assault on April 23, 2024.

A petition to deny Jones’s release describes the incident as follows:

“Defendant was identified as the suspect who was involved in a verbal altercation with several construction workers who were renovating a residential property adjacent to defendant’s,” the petition states. “The parties argued about the construction crew taking water from [the] defendant’s property and in the course of that argument, both sides took a fighting posture.

“Defendant then returned into his home and retrieved an AR-15 rifle, racking the slide and pointing it at the workers. Defendant is a convicted felon.”

Jones had a prior felony conviction of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance from 2011 in Madison County, according to court documents.

The Glen Carbon Police Department presented the latest case against Jones, who faces a Class 3 felony for the weapon possession charge and two Class A misdemeanors for the assault charges.

