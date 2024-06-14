GLEN CARBON - A Glen Carbon resident faces multiple felonies after allegedly stabbing someone with an ice pick during a heated verbal altercation.

Garland E. Denton, 61, of Glen Carbon, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies.

On May 21, 2024, Denton allegedly stabbed an individual in the arm with an ice pick, causing a laceration. More details are contained within a petition to deny his pretrial release:

“Officers responded to report of a fight. Officers Contacted victim and observed him to have injuries to his bicep, face and neck,” the petition states. “Victim reported that he had been in a verbal dispute with defendant. Victim reported that the Defendant struck him about the body with his fist. The Defendant then stabbed victim about the body causing injury.

“Defendant's criminal history includes convictions for Domestic Battery and Robbery. Defendant's pretrial release poses a real and present threat to the physical safety of the victim in this matter and the community.”

A Detention Order was later filed granting the state’s petition to keep Denton detained on the grounds there was no alternative address for him to reside at, and the state had sufficiently proven that no conditions could mitigate the threat he poses to the victim.

The Glen Carbon Police Department presented the case against Denton, who was remanded to jail to be held until his initial court appearance. He was indicted May 30, 2024 by a Madison County grand jury.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

