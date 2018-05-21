GLEN CARBON - Construction work on Old Troy Road and will start on May 29, 2018. Stage 1 of the project is scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 30, followed by stage 2 July 1-Sept. 1. There are five total stages planned for the project.

The Village of Glen Carbon released the following information about the project:

"Improvements will include 36’-wide concrete pavement with asphalt shoulders and will provide a much-needed upgrade to a roadway utilize by many area residents. The total construction cost, including engineering, is approximately $4,740,000.00. The north end from Mont Road to Glen Crossing Road will be the first phase of construction.

"Old Troy Road will be closed from the intersection of Mont Road to the intersection of Glen Crossing Road until Labor Day. Access to the MCT Park and Ride adjacent to the Water Tower and Mont Road to the east will be open once that section of Old Troy Road is completed in June. Since the bids came in so competitively the village is looking to include improvements to Bouse Road as part of the project.

"Starting on the north end of the project will allow time for the Bouse Road improvements to be designed. Phase two will include the Bouse Road improvements from the Fairfield Subdivision to Chamberlain in the City of Troy. The third and final phase will include improvements from Glen Crossing Road south to just north of State Route 162. Anticipate completion date on January 1, 2020, weather permitting."

The Village of Glen Carbon said it has been in contact with all jurisdictions involved. Information on the actual road closure dates and times of the construction and road closure will be on the Village of Glen Carbon website and Glen Carbon Police Department website or available by calling Jamie Bowden or Danny Lawrence at (618) 288-1200.

