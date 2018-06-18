GLEN CARBON – The annual Glen Carbon Homecoming Parade stepped off despite high temperatures in the 90s Saturday evening through downtown Glen Carbon.

The parade began at Glen Crossing Road and Main Street and wound its way through Main Street to the Homecoming grounds near the Covered Bridge. Area businesses and politicians, including Glen Carbon Mayor Rob Jackstadt, took part in the parade as well as Scouting groups and units from the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District.

Events over the weekend included bands on Friday and Saturday nights, the parade, the Covered Bridge Run and a fireworks show Saturday night. The annual event takes place over Father’s Day weekend each year.

