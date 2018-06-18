Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GLEN CARBON – The annual Glen Carbon Homecoming Parade stepped off despite high temperatures in the 90s Saturday evening through downtown Glen Carbon.

Article continues after sponsor message

The parade began at Glen Crossing Road and Main Street and wound its way through Main Street to the Homecoming grounds near the Covered Bridge. Area businesses and politicians, including Glen Carbon Mayor Rob Jackstadt, took part in the parade as well as Scouting groups and units from the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District.

Events over the weekend included bands on Friday and Saturday nights, the parade, the Covered Bridge Run and a fireworks show Saturday night. The annual event takes place over Father’s Day weekend each year.

More like this:

Nov 24, 2023 - The Village of Glen Carbon Celebrates Holidays With Second Annual Glenfestival of Trees Event at Museum  

Nov 1, 2023 - Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber Of Commerce Halloween Parade Again Rousing Success On Bone-Chilling Night

Oct 17, 2023 - The Official 2023 Riverbend Halloween Parades and Trick-or-Treating Schedule

Oct 30, 2023 - Edwardsville Glen Carbon Chamber’s Halloween Parade Promises Fun For All

Nov 1, 2023 - "Spooky Shots:" Photos from Halloween Night

Related Video:

Glen Carbon Homecoming Parade 2019

 