GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department is busy Tuesday morning investigating reports of several burglaries overnight in the village.

Lt. Wayne White said the break-ins were not concentrated in one area of the village, but all over the map. White noted police believe the vehicle break-ins started around 1 a.m. Tuesday while many were asleep.

Lt. White added that Glen Carbon Police are seeking any information about the vehicle break-ins from someone who may have spotted suspects involved or if they had any outside video cameras or doorbell ring cameras with clear footage to develop photos.

"It looks like the vehicle burglaries were all over town," White said. "Lock the vehicles at night and if you put your vehicle in the garage, make sure you put the garage door down. You don't want to give the bad guys easy access to your stuff. I don't know when the COVID-19 Pandemic is going to stop but it seems we are getting more and more of these types of crimes. We are so blessed overall in the village, but since the COVID-19 Pandemic started, the crime rate has indisputably gone up. We have to do everything we can to mitigate these problems.”

Edwardsville Police did not have any vehicle break-in reports overnight. Major Mike Fillback emphasized the same points as Lt. White that residents should keep their vehicles locked and anything of value out at night.

White emphasized again, if anyone who does discover their car tampered with or burglarized, or any information about the rash of burglaries to contact Glen Carbon Police at (618) 288-7226.

