Glen Carbon First Responders Work Early Tuesday Morning Crash
January 10, 2023 4:03 PM January 10, 2023 4:35 PM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE - Glen Carbon Police and Fire responders were visible near the outside of the new Orchard Town Center construction and across from the Dierberg's area in Glen Carbon early Tuesday morning.
The police directed traffic in the area at that time and Glen Carbon Police said it was a rear-end collision, but no other details were released at this time.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Police did say only minor injuries were reported.
More like this:
Nov 1, 2023 - Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber Of Commerce Halloween Parade Again Rousing Success On Bone-Chilling Night