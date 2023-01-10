EDWARDSVILLE - Glen Carbon Police and Fire responders were visible near the outside of the new Orchard Town Center construction and across from the Dierberg's area in Glen Carbon early Tuesday morning.

The police directed traffic in the area at that time and Glen Carbon Police said it was a rear-end collision, but no other details were released at this time.

Police did say only minor injuries were reported.

