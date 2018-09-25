Glen Carbon firefighters continue community service commitment in September Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon firefighters have had a busy September with community service. Over the Labor Day weekend, firefighters were on Old Troy Road for several hours collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association's Fill The Boot campaign. The event is one in which member fire fighters gather on streets across the country collecting money in their boots from neighbors and passersby. The Glen Carbon firefighers have traditionally participated in this campaign for many years. Article continues after sponsor message Three Glen Carbon firefighters participated in the 911 Memorial Stair Climb at Cahokia Mounds on Sept. 11. Firefighters DeSutter, Roberts, and McLaughlin were proud to replicate the 110 flights of stairs that first responders heroically completed 17 years ago. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Mom Said No, Barnyard Animal Rescue Inc., and more!