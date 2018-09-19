GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Fire Protection District broke ground Tuesday afternoon at the location that will soon home the communities new fire station.

Trustee Alan Schaake said the new structure is one the community will be able to take pride in having.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Schaake said. “It’s going to be a station that the men and women of our EMS and Fire Department can be very proud of. It will be something that the Village of Glen Carbon, the citizens both corporate and private will be very proud of.”

Fire Chief Ralph Well it’s a truly proud day in the department and throughout the district.

“In the last four or five years the conversation has been around needing another station,” Well said. “In the end, it was decided that the best course of action would be to update and design a new building.”

Well added that the new station will be one that will serve the district well for many years to come.

“We’re building a building that will detail the need of this district,” Well added.

“Not every day do you have a new fire station built so this is indeed something to be very proud of,” Mayor Robert Jackstadt said. “This didn’t happen overnight. We don’t get this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to the professional EMS paramedics that do an outstanding job every day. We want to thank and recognize you.”

