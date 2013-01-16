The People in Business free networking group will meet at their new location at Buffet City, 122 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville, IL on January 22, 2013 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch and informal networking.

The guest speaker will be Patty Thiede, CPA who is the Director of Finance for the Village of Glen Carbon.  Ms. Thiede is a graduate of SIUE, former auditor at KPMG Peat Marwick and served as City Treasurer and City Clerk/Comptroller of Edwardsville.  She is also the Treasurer of the Greater Edwardsville Area Community Foundation and hosts the annual breast cancer benefit – Horizon of Hope in August of each year.  The topic will be government finance and small business issues.

Visitors from businesses of any size are encouraged to attend.  People in Business is a business network with the goal of helping small businesses develop group connections, survive and thrive in the current economy, understand issues that impact small businesses in our local areas, and help one another through information exchange, referrals, and long-term business friendships .   Membership and a website page are free. Additional meeting listings are available at www.peopleinbusiness.ning.com.

Attendees will pay $10 for the lunch buffet, drink and gratuity.  Attendees are encouraged to arrive ten minutes early to network before the meeting and bring extra business cards or brochures.  For additional information call Susan Young, CPA at 618-334-8887.

