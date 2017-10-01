Article continues after sponsor message

GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon’s Fall Festival was fun for everyone in the family who attended, but the first annual Doggie Parade might have been the most coveted part of the event.

The parade started at Wooden Nickel in Glen Carbon and ended at Miner Park and featured significant participation for residents and their favorite dog.

The Fall Fest was also a hit with entertainment, a fireworks display, music, food and much more. The pleasant weather may have worked to increase visitors to the fest.

