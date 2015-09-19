Wondering what to do with your Glen Carbon Elementary School student this Saturday? Look no further, because Glen Carbon Elementary School is hosting an event that is sure to provide fun for the entire family.

The school will host their annual Fall Festival between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the school. A variety of activities will take place, including bounce houses, games, a wacky hospital and much more.

“Students from SIUE’s Nursing Program will be creating and treating pretend injuries to educate the kids,” Glen Carbon Elementary School Principal Curt Schumacher said.

Food and drinks will be available for everyone to enjoy. The Fall Festival is free to anyone who has a child who attends the school.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Fall Festival is a great opportunity for kids and their families to come out and have a good time in our great city of Glen Carbon,” Schumacher said.

The event will also host a silent auction where parents have the opportunity to bid on some neat items for their children. The proceeds of the auction will go to help the Glen Carbon Elementary PTO.

Glen Carbon Elementary, located at 141 Birger Ave, has been preparing for their Fall Festival all week long with theme days to get the excitement flowing for the upcoming celebration. Students have donned mismatched clothing, pajamas, sportswear, hawaiian gear and have even showed their Miner spirit throughout the week.

“It’s going to be such a fun time and you bet I’ll have a snow cone or two!” Schumacher said.

More like this:

Related Video: