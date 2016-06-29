GLEN CARBON - The opening for the new Ross store in Glen Carbon appears to be coming within a few days.

Ross typically opens stores in July and the opening date of the new Glen Carbon store appears now to be July 18.

The Ross store in Alton opened last year on July 18, so that appears a time a month in July the company tends to open new stores.

One of the leaders of the construction project for Ross, Neil Rose, said the new Ross Company layout in Glen Carbon will be elegant and have a very modern appearance. He guarantees people will be impressed when the doors open in July.

Timothy Ashe of the Glen Carbon Economic Development Department said the addition of Ross will be big for Glen Carbon, and the financial impact of Kirkland's, Carter’s and Men’s Wearhouse is already being felt.

A part of Glen Carbon’s development strategy is to figure out where people go for certain types of services, and that ranges from car sales, home furnishings, children’s clothing and more. When they discover where people are going outside for different items it helps businesses looking to come to Glen Carbon know there is a need.

With the amount of families living in Glen Carbon stores like Kirkland's, Carter’s and Men’s Wearhouse make perfect sense for the village, Ashe said.

“Kirklands is already popular for those looking for home furnishings as is Carter’s and Men’s Wearhouse,” Ashe said. “Carter’s is a well known store for children’s clothing.”

He sees Men’s Wearhouse being a big hit with Edwardsville being the county seat with the courthouse in downtown and many working there needing a suit attire.

There should be a considerable amount of development coming in Glen Carbon in the future, Ashe said, and the new additions will continue to expand the availability of businesses to suit residents’ needs.

