GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Village Board held a brief meeting Tuesday night and passed several items, including two new appointments to the Community Events Committee and the donation of excess property from the Glen Carbon Police Department to the Maryville Police Department and Madison County Emergency Management Agency.

Mayor Bob Marcus began the meeting with a few announcements, the first of which was that there are still Police Association Meat Raffle tickets available for $20 from the Glen Carbon Police Department. He said one winner will receive a $400-value meat bundle from Bagley Farms Meat Market, and the drawing will be held on May 19.

Marcus said there are only a few Village Garden spots left and to contact Missy Miller at (618) 288-1200 to secure your spot. He added that sponsorship and vendor opportunities are also still available for the Glen Carbon Homecoming on June 16 and 17. Forms and more information are available at glencarbonil.gov.

He also announced that events and articles of interest are still being accepted to be put in the next Village Communicator, and that all information must be submitted by May 10. Information and questions can be submitted to Nicole Dicks at ndicks@glencarbonil.gov. Finally, he named Sunset Hills Memorial Estates as the April 2023 Business of the Month.

The Village Board approved the creation of a “No Parking” zone on the north side of Country Maples Drive from N. Bluff Road to the intersection to the cul-de-sac. Glen Carbon Police Chief Todd Link said following traffic jam concerns from a local resident, Fire Chief Jason Whitaker measured the width of Country Maples Drive and determined there would be insufficient room for a fire truck to move through the area if cars were parked on both sides of the street, prompting this ordinance creating a “No Parking” zone. The ordinance was ultimately approved.

Board members also approved the donation of a Safe 650 Speed trailer to the Maryville Police Department from the Glen Carbon Police Department. Link said this trailer is 10-12 years old and unnecessary for the department to keep, as the Village Board recently approved the purchase of a new speed trailer. Link said he spoke with Maryville Police Chief Robert Carpenter and confirmed they could use it, so he asked the board to approve donating it, which they did.

The board also approved Link’s request to donate six APX radios and a docking station to the Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). Link said these were purchased as surplus radios in 2017 in the event of severe weather damaging other lines of communication, but Link said they have been sitting unused in their docking station and could be used by the Madison County EMA. His request to donate the radios was approved.

Trustees also approved the annexation of a vacant lot on Middlegate Lane, which is subject to annexation to the Glen Carbon Library District. Also approved were the appointments of both Emily Brown and Andrea Nafziger to the Community Events Committee. Each of their terms will last from April 25, 2023 through July 31, 2026.

A full recording from the April 15 meeting is available on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook Page.

