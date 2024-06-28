GLEN CARBON - A local sale offers some electrifying deals.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30, 2024, community members can enjoy 50% off all supplies, from batteries, lightbulbs and chargers to electronic accessories, fixtures and displays. The former Batteries Plus store, located at 3755 Troy Road in Glen Carbon, will offer these discounts and more all weekend long.

“There’s a huge mega sale,” explained Eli Harris. “Basically, we’re just inviting everyone in the local communities that’s in proximity, whether it’s Glen Carbon, Edwardsville, Collinsville, Alton, Granite City and St. Louis, anyone in the surrounding areas. We’re inviting them out to basically save on what they’re already spending and then get some really good deals on products and stuff that they normally wouldn’t necessarily pay full price for.”

Harris promises “unbeatable deals” throughout the weekend. He encourages customers to come by and save money.

Batteries of all types, from AA to car batteries, boat batteries, truck batteries, golf batteries and mobility batteries, will be for sale. You can also find LED, CFL and incandescent lightbulbs. Top-quality chargers and power banks will be available, as well as electronic accessories like cables, adapters and connectors. You can also find hand tools, power tools and other similar equipment, plus save plenty on displays and fixtures.

It’s important to Harris and the rest of the team to serve the Riverbend community and surrounding area. He noted that giving people access to these products is a vital part of the store’s goals.

“When this community gets together, they’re very supportive,” Harris added. “We’ve done several events in the past and people come out and support the event. They talk and they share and they talk about just the positive energy. That’s important for us as well, creating that atmosphere of positive energy. You’ve got positive people being around, and then just having a great shopping experience so that they can go home and be happy and feel like they got what was best and what they deserve and what’s worth buying.”

The sale is cash-only and runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30, 2024. For more information, click here.

