GLEN CARBON - A “burn building” training facility will be built near the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District following unanimous Village Board approval on Tuesday. Other local fire districts will also be able to use the facility for training exercises.

Erika Heil, director of Community Development, said the building would “resemble a home with no plumbing services.” She added in a memo to trustees that water usage will be limited to training exercises.

“They are looking at creating a training facility,” Heil said of the Fire Protection District. “They will be able to use it for training their firemen, as well as cooperate with other districts to use that training facility as well.”



The site of the “new training tower,” as it’s labeled on a Site Plan for the building, will be directly next to the Glen Carbon Fire Station No. 1 building at 199 S. Main St. The tower would sit on a 1,744 square foot rectangular section of concrete within 1,755 square yards of new asphalt pavement, which would itself be surrounded by chain link fencing.

It was confirmed at Tuesday’s Village Board meeting that the new structure will be visible from Main Street in the grass section just east of the Fire Station building. An estimated construction timeline was not yet provided or discussed.

