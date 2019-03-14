Glen and Betty Gill will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 21. The two were married on March 21, 1969. The two will celebrate their anniversary with a dinner with family.

The couple has two daughters, Cherie (Jeff) Mortland of Bunker Hill and Laura (Craig) Jones of Plainview. They have two grandchildren: Andrew Jones and Abbygale Mortland.

Glen is a retired electrician from Olin Brass and Betty is retired from Crown Optical's business office.