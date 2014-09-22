Godfrey, Illinois, September 19, 2014: The annual Fall Corn Festival will take place on Saturday, September 27 beginning at 11 am at the Glazebrook Park Corn Maze. The 2014 Great Godfrey Maze is a 7-acre adventure into Harry Potter’s Wizarding World for all Muggles to enjoy. The maze consists of two paths cut into a castle, Harry's famous round eye glasses, the deathly hollows symbol, and the name of our Village, GODFREY. The Great Godfrey Maze and all of its regular activities will be open for business along with additional events and activities.

As always, the staff at the Great Godfrey Maze wants to promote a family friendly environment.

“In order to continue providing a positive place for families to enjoy, we would like to remind the public that inappropriate/disruptive behavior and language will not be tolerated.” Mayor McCormick emphasizes.

Any guest who compromises the family environment will be asked to leave the park. Unchaperoned Middle & High School guests will be required to contact a parent for immediate pick-up.

Parks director Kimberly Caughran explains, “We value all the residents who come to visit our beautiful park and will continue to work on ensuring a positive and FUN experience.”

During regular business hours, The Great Godfrey Maze is fully staffed at the Concession stand and the various attractions. However, Godfrey Trustee & Parks and Recreation Board member, Eldon “Twirp” Williams would remind guests that,

“As a municipal park, Glazebrook belongs to everyone. It “takes a Village” (of Godfrey) to safeguard its family friendly environment. Residents are encouraged to help park staff by setting a positive example and encourage those using inappropriate language to be respectful of all park guests.”

The Great Godfrey Maze is the Park’s largest attraction and admission for adults is $6 and $4 for adults. The cow train - The Hogwarts Express—is available to ride with the purchase of a $2 ticket and the corn crib is free for everyone. The hay wagon is $2 per ride and the zip line is $3 per ride. All tickets are purchased at the concession stand.

The festival schedule, with even more activities, is as follows:

11 am - 10 pm: The Great Godfrey Maze Opens! Hogwarts Express, Quidditch Pitch, Wagon Rides, Zip Line (fee’s apply)

11 am - 6 pm: Vendors Open for Business, Bounce House and Mechanical Bull, Tree House Wildlife Center Display. Vendors include: Burguss Healthy Coffee & Tea, Baby Cakes, Kona Ice, Heavenly Scent Popcorn, and Dave’s sundresses

11 am - 1 pm: Pony Rides

12 pm: Corn on the Cob Eating Contest

1 - 5 pm: Helicopter Rides (additional fee)

2 pm: Treasure Hunt in the Corn Crib

2 - 6 pm: BeBe the Clown and Balloon Animals

3 - 5 pm: Live Music by Back in the Saddle, Midwest Garrison 501st Legion Actors for Make-A-Wish

5 - 6 pm: Little Miss & Mister Maze

Please “like” the Village of Godfrey Parks & Recreation Department on Facebook to keep up with any changes to the schedule or weather updates.

