GIvin' It All For Guts Has Second Blood Drive Set For April 5 at St. Ambrose Church & School Gym
GODFREY - Givin' It All For Guts, a non-profit organization which raises funds to support research of Crohn's Disease, Colitis and IBD, chose to suspend fundraising activities in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, the organization continues to help those in time of need.
"We will be hosting our second blood drive on April 5," the organization said.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The event is from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Ambrose Church & School Gym, 822 W. Homer Adams M. Parkway, schedule an appointment call Ashley Schroeder at (618) 462-1456.
Masks and appointments are required for the blood drive.
Related Video: