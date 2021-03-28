GODFREY - Givin' It All For Guts, a non-profit organization which raises funds to support research of Crohn's Disease, Colitis and IBD, chose to suspend fundraising activities in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, the organization continues to help those in time of need.

"We will be hosting our second blood drive on April 5," the organization said.

The event is from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Ambrose Church & School Gym, 822 W. Homer Adams M. Parkway, schedule an appointment call Ashley Schroeder at (618) 462-1456.

Masks and appointments are required for the blood drive.

