BETHALTO - Givin’ It All For Guts (a local non-profit which supports research of Crohn’s Disease, Colitis and IBD at Washington University in St. Louis – IBD Group) completed their 2018 donations recently. The organization donated $15,000 in 2018 and $38,542 to date.

Our mission is to support individuals seeking a cure for Crohn’s Disease and Colitis through research and compassion. Our board has contributed over 1,700 volunteer hours, donated patient care bags to local physician offices, and recently increased our outreach to pediatric patients at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Givin’ It All For Guts partners with Dr. Matthew Ciorba, Director of the IBD Program and Research at Washington University. Dr. Ciorba and his team are committed to the goal of advancing IBD research, clinical care, and education.

For more information on recent activities of Givin’ It All For Guts go to www.givinitallforguts.org.

