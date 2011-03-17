Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Concert Choir invites you to “give your regards to Broadway” on Tuesday, April 12 as they present, along with Limited Edition, “Spotlight on Broadway.”

Under the direction of Susan Parton Stanard, the program will feature favorite songs from Broadway shows and will begin at 7:30 p.m. in The Commons on the Godfrey campus.

Cabaret-style seating will set the mood for the audience to enjoy favorites such as “Cabaret” from “Cabaret,” “Bring Him Home” and “One Day More” from “Les Miserables,” the passionate “The Glory” from “The Civil War: An American Musical,” “Over The Rainbow” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday” from “Sunday in the Park with George.”

Limited Edition will sing “The Varsity Drag,” “Make Them Hear You” from “Ragtime,” and “Show People” from “Curtains.” And no evening of Broadway would be complete without the theme from “New York, New York.”

There are more musical surprises in store for the audience, Stanard said.

“It’s impossible for me to listen to Broadway hits without singing along. On April 12, everyone will get to sing along. The audience will be one of the stars of the evening,” she said.

Admission to the concert is free, but donations will be graciously accepted. For information about this performance, call Susan Parton Stanard at (618) 468-4732 or the music office at (618) 468-4731.

