St. John’s Community Care is excited to announce that they have received a generous match of $1,000 for the Give STL Day campaign.

Give STL Day is slated for Thursday, May 6, 2021. EARLY DONATIONS ARE BEING ACCEPTED NOW.

For every dollar St. John’s Community Care raises it will be matched by Scott Credit Union up to $1,000. That means for every dollar raised St. John’s Community Care will receive $2.00! Here is the link to their information.

Article continues after sponsor message

On a single day in May, the St. Louis region comes together to collectively support hundreds of the region's nonprofits. Since 2014, these efforts have raised a total of $17.5 million. Last year, at the brink of the COVID-19 pandemic our region came together to raise $4.5 million for the greater St. Louis area and surrounding communities.

With so much work to be done for St. John’s Community Care to be here in our community, when families living with dementia need us, their fundraising goal needs to go beyond getting back to normal funding levels. They need to ensure all our participants and family caregivers that they will always have respite and resource opportunities from St. John’s when they need them at little or no cost. Your gift today helps move us toward that goal – especially when every dollar you donate (whether early or on May 6) is doubled by Scott Credit Union.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, communities across St. Louis and Illinois regions have shown that this outbreak has had both immediate and long-term consequences, and every community, demographic group and individual have experienced different needs. Nonprofits face exceptional challenges and have been forced to think out of the box to increase their services and expenses as the demand in their communities grow.

About Give STL Day

Give STL Day is powered by the St. Louis Community Foundation and is a part of the Foundation's initiative to expand charitable giving in our community and to strengthen our local nonprofit sector. Give STL Day 2021 is being presented by the Berges Family Foundation which supports institutions and organizations that make Saint Louis a great place to live, visit, work, and invest.

More like this: