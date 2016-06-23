"Give My Regards to Broadway" tickets now on sale Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Actors and Artists of the Riverbend theater group celebrate their 5th year, as they use performing arts to benefit area non profits. This summer AAR will shine the spotlight on The Jacoby Arts Center with the production of Give My Regards to Broadway. This musical is enhanced with the greatest show tunes of George M. Cohan with a “broadway” story performed by local talent. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Actors and Artists of the Riverbend offer three performances at The Nazarene Community Center (theater) 400 N. Central in Roxana. Friday July 22 and Saturday July 23 at 7:30 PM or Sunday July 24 at 2 PM. Tickets are $12 and $8 and may be purchased at Liberty Bank in Alton, Jacoby Arts Center or on line at www.jacobyartscenter.org. Proceeds benefit Jacoby Arts Center programs in Alton. For more information contact 618-462-5222. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip