ALTON - Dance performance at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton IL 62002. Event begins Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7:00pm. Tickets are $10; available for advanced purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be in rows. Cash bar will be open and light food bites. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. Sponsored by WBGZ- 94.3.

The Give Dance a Chance Concert will be performed by area dance studios, colleges, and professional dance companies. The concert is an attempt to develop an audience for concert dance and to provide area dancers with performance opportunities that do not involve competition. Organizer and dancer, Rachel Brady, says, “I want to make a place for dance here in my home town, especially as the art of dance becomes more and more misunderstood with reality TV and competitions. I am passionate about the benefits of the arts and want to make sure that dance is not overlooked or misunderstood in our humble river town.”

This concert is a collaboration of many individuals and dance groups in the area. Performers will include: Leverage Dance Theater and Karlovsky and Company Dance (both professional dance companies from STL), SIUE University Dance Company, Principia Dance Department, New Era Dance Productions, The Creative Dance Studio, Erin Mallory, Kristina Bemis, Erin Lane, Paula Beals, Rachel Brady, and Jessica Epperson.

Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. JAC is open Wednesday - Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 12pm to 4pm, and closed Monday & Tuesday. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

