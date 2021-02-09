ST. LOUIS— In honor of Black History Month this February, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors, and especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood to honor the legacies of African Americans like Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland. Their passion for helping improve the lives of patients in need of lifesaving blood products is carried on through dedicated blood donors, blood drive sponsors, volunteers and Red Cross employees.

Drew, an African American surgeon, was the medical director of the first Red Cross blood bank in 1941. Drew’s research about the storage and shipment of blood plasma proved that blood could be stored for transfusions. Many of the processes he developed are still in use today.

As the first African American chair of the Red Cross Board of Governors, Holland was passionate about blood research. His commitment to providing the safest possible blood products for patients in need helped inform many safeguards the Red Cross has in place today to not only protect patients but also blood donors.

Donors have the ability to create a legacy of their own simply by rolling up a sleeve to give blood, platelets or plasma to help patients in need. COVID-19 survivors are especially needed to address a convalescent plasma shortage. These individuals may have antibodies in their plasma that could help patients currently battling the virus.

Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Inspiring lifesaving action

This gift is made possible by a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, and the Red Cross hopes it will motivate donors to roll up a sleeve to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood products. During this pandemic, the Red Cross has been fortunate to witness the best of humanity and grateful to partners like Amazon, who have stepped up to help. Amazon’s generous donation will specifically help support the Red Cross efforts to collect a sufficient amount of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients as well as support the needs of sickle cell patients by helping to engage the Black community on the importance of giving blood and hosting blood drives.

In addition to Amazon’s financial gift, Amazon has opened their corporate and operations building to host blood drives nationwide. In 2020, Amazon hosted 65 blood drives, collecting nearly 2,000 donations to help save thousands of lives

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 16-28

Illinois

Christian

Moweaqua

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 7 Fox Meadow

_______________

Clay

Clay City

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Clay City Christian Church, 907 South Main Street

Flora

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343

Clinton

Albers

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Albers American Legion, 600 N Bertha Street

Carlyle

2/23/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Carlyle High School, 1461 12th Street

Germantown

2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore

Saint Rose

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Rose Development Club, 8004 S. First Street

Trenton

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary's Catholic Church, 325 South Jefferson

_______________

Coles

Charleston

2/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison

2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street

2/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Home Church, 2350 East Madison

Mattoon

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue

_______________

Crawford

Oblong

2/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 South Range

Robinson

2/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

2/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Good Samaritan Occupational Health and Acute Care, 1404 East Main Street

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., CrossFit Final Call, 1302 W Main St

_______________

Effingham

Altamont

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 202 N 2nd Street

Effingham

2/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 South Banker

2/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

_______________

Fayette

Saint Elmo

2/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Elmo High School, 300 West 12th Street

_______________

Jackson

Carbondale

2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowes, 1170 East Rendleman Road

2/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, 405 West Jackson

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., SIH System Office, University Mall, 1239 East Main

_______________

Jefferson

Texico

2/25/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie

2/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 400 South State

_______________

Madison

Alton

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave

Edwardsville

2/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 6 Hairpin Dr.

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr

2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA, 1200 Esic Drive

Glen Carbon

2/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

_______________

Marion

Centralia

2/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road

2/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 North Locust Street

Patoka

2/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 543, North Washington

Salem

2/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby

2/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Park Middle School, 1325 North Franklin

Sandoval

2/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lawrence Catholic Church, 412 N. Vine

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

2/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Hecker

2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street

_______________

Randolph

Baldwin

2/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street

Chester

2/17/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

Sparta

2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken

_______________

Richland

Olney

2/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church-Olney, 220 South Elliott Street

2/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Fairview Heights

2/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/18/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/25/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/26/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Christian Fellowship Church, 10090 Old Lincoln Trail Rd

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

O Fallon

2/22/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd

_______________

Union

Anna

2/24/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, 608 South Main Street

_______________

Washington

Nashville

2/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nashville High School, 1300 South Mill

_______________

Williamson

Carterville

2/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carterville Junior High School, 816 South Division

Marion

2/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Aldersgate Methodist Church, 1201 Fair Street

2/21/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 600 North Russell

MO

Franklin

Gray Summit

2/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop

Washington

2/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street

2/17/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Public Safety Building, 301 Jefferson

2/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/24/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Cedar Hill

2/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cedar Hill Fire District, 1 Lynn Lane

De Soto

2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street

Desoto

2/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amvet Post 48, 1075 Amvets Dr

Festus

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

Hillsboro

2/16/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21

_______________

Lincoln

Silex

2/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Millwood Knights of Columbus, 24 St. Alphonsus Rd.

Troy

2/21/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Journey Church, 366 S. Lincoln Drive

_______________

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

2/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr

O Fallon

2/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway

2/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Joy Community Church, 925 State Hwy K,

Saint Charles

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness St. Charles, 1443 Bass Pro Dr

Saint Peters

2/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

2/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness St. Peters, 3651 N St. Peters Pkwy

2/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

2/16/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., North County High School Bonne Terre, 7151 Raider Road

2/23/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue

Desloge

2/18/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Desloge City Hall, 300 N. Lincoln

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Cowboy Church, 6108 E. Outer Rd.

2/23/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Street Events Center, 112 N. Lincoln Street

Farmington

2/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

2/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

2/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch

_______________

Saint Louis

Affton

2/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks, 6330 Heege Road

Ballwin

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln

2/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd

2/28/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont

Bridgeton

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bridgeton Community Center, 4201 Fee Fee Rd

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

2/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center, 16625 Swingley Ridge Rd.

2/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/18/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/24/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/25/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Eureka

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn, 4901 Six Flag Rd

2/24/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 North Central

Fenton

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

2/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,

Florissant

2/17/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

2/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

2/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

2/25/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

2/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams

2/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams

2/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer

Maryland Heights

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Church Maryland Heights, 2695 Creve Coeur Milll Road

Saint Louis

2/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn-South County, 6921 S. Lindbergh Blvd,

2/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cushman & Wakefield 575 Maryville Centre, 575 Maryville Centre

2/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/18/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Vestal Corporation, 1 Pines Court- Upper Lot

2/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

2/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis Airport, 4450 Evans Pl

2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chamberlain College of Nursing, 11830 Westline Industrial Drive, Suite 106

2/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road

2/25/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave

2/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

2/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave

2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Valley Park

2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave.

Wildwood

2/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., La Salle Retreat Center, 2101 Rue De La Salle Dr

2/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Word United Methodist Church, 17315 Manchester Rd

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

2/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street

2/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

2/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn - Forest Park, 5915 Wilson Ave.

2/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Simon Recreation Center, 3639 Laclede Avenue

2/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/24/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue

2/25/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

2/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

2/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Washington

Cadet

2/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kingston High School, 10047 Diamond Road

Potosi

2/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Potosi Elementary School, 205 State Highway P

Richwoods

2/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Richwoods Elementary School, 10788 State Hwy A

About blood donation

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit ?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

