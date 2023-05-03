GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0

London Looby had a brace (two goals), while Alina Ayran, Caty Burton, Emma Correale and Taylor Self all scored in Triad's home shutout over CM.

Torie Wongler had two assists for the Knights, while Correale and Reece Windsor also assisted and Tavey Duncan had six saves in goal to record the clean sheet, while Sydney Moore had 12 saves in goal for the Eagles.

Triad is now 10-7-2, while CM goes to 13-6-0.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, GRANITE CITY 2

[ALSO: Anselm Scores Twice, Warriors Rally In Second Half On Senior Night For A Draw]

HIGHLAND 3, JERSEY 2

Maddie Molitor, Peyton Frey and Peyton Beard all had goals as Highland took the three points over Jersey at home in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Highland.

Alyson Pace, Kirstyn Carver and Madison Emig all had assists for the Bulldogs, while Kaitlyn Drainer had a brace (two goals) for the Panthers.

Sophia Fleming made four save sin goal for Highland, with Lauren Lyons making 11 saves for Jersey.

The Bulldogs are now 6-10-2, while the Panthers go to 7-10-1.

In other marches on Tuesday, Belleville West won at Father McGivney Catholic 2-0, Litchfield defeated East Alton-Wood River 9-0, and Freeburg won at Roxana 6-0.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 5, COLLINSVILLE 0

Alton scored once in the first and twice more in both the sixth and seventh to take the Southwestern Conference win over Collinsville at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

Alaina Laslie had two hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while Jordan Watsek and Laci Fischer both had a hit and RBI and Grace Presley and Alissa Sauls each had hits.

Lexi Rafalowski came up with two hits for the Kahoks, while Lily Fuehner had the other hit and Marissa Thomas pitched a complete game in the circle, striking out nine, while Presley went all the way inside the circle for Alton, fanning 12.

The Redbirds are now 10-11, while Collinsville goes to 3-18.

SALEM 24, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3

An eight-run second and a 10-run fifth helped give Salem the 10-run rule win over EAWR at Leroy Emerick Field.

Camey Adams and Chloe Driver both had a hit and RBI for the Oilers, while Jordan Ealey, Jayde Kassler and Samantha Willeford also had hits and Ealey struck out one while in the circle.

The Wildcats are now 19-3, while EAWR is now 6-16.

HARDIN CALHOUN 13, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 4

A nine-run first and a three-run third helped give Calhoun the 10-run rule win over West Central at home.

Audrey Gilman had three hits and three RBIs for the Warriors, while Lila Simon, Delani Klaas and Gracie Klaas all had a hit and two RBIs each, Sha"Nia Burries and Haylee Armbruster both had a hit and RBI each and Jaelyn Hill, Lacy Pohlman and Grace Ballard all had hits.

Anabel Eilerman threw a five-inning complete game in the circle for Calhoun, striking out seven.

The Warriors are now 19-7, while the Cougars fall to 5-11.

In other games played on Tuesday, Columbia edged Roxana 13-12, and Belleville East defeated Granite City 20-0.

