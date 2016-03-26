ALTON – In this gorgeous Saturday morning's game, the Alton High School Redbirds girls soccer team landed a win on their new home field, the Piasa Motor Fuels Field, during a non-conference matchup with the Springfield High School Senators.

After an intense defensive battle, the Redbirds recorded a win against the Senators with a score of 3-2 after eighty minutes.

Alton Head Coach Jeff Hayes felt “ecstatic” after the win against Springfield.

“Springfield has a really strong team, they’re physical all over the field and they know how to play,” Hayes said.

Alton earned their first goal of the game at 25:52, where sophomore Katie Kercher scored on an assist by sophomore Brianna Hatfield.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hatfield scored the second for Alton at 24:41 on a penalty kick before the Senators had a chance to land on the board with their first point with a goal by junior McKenna Mathiot.

AHS junior Annie Evans locked down her goal at 10:41 with yet another assist by Hatfield.

In the second period, Springfield earned their second and final point as senior Cressa Wagner came from around the back and ended up scoring a goal from the corner at 27:20.

Although his team took a loss, Senators Coach Patrick Phillips was proud of his girls’ play throughout the day.

“I thought we played well enough,” Phillips said. “We just didn’t capitalize on some of our chances.”

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTO GALLERY:

More like this: