Girls Scouts celebrate National S'Mores Day
August 10, 2015 10:01 AM
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois often celebrate with one of our favorite treats – the s’more! National S’Mores Day is August 10 and the occasion holds a special place in Girl Scouts’ history. Did you know that the first-known recorded version of a s’mores recipe can be found in an official Girl Scout publication from 1927?
