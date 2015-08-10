Girls Scouts celebrate National S'Mores Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois often celebrate with one of our favorite treats – the s’more! National S’Mores Day is August 10 and the occasion holds a special place in Girl Scouts’ history. Did you know that the first-known recorded version of a s’mores recipe can be found in an official Girl Scout publication from 1927? Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip