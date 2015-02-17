Coach Lori Blade and her Lady Tigers get underway in post-season play on Wednesday night.The weekend winter storm that left the Metro-East area blanketed with snow and frigid temperatures forced all the area's IHSA girls basketball regional and sectional playoff games to be postponed Monday.

All games from Monday were rescheduled for Tuesday in the same time slots. Most tournaments are still scheduled to conclude Thursday, but the Class 4A Alton Regional final was pushed back to Friday

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Here is the revised schedules for all tournaments:

CLASS 1A OKAWVILLE SECTIONAL

Tuesday, Feb. 17: West Central (Winchester) vs. Hardin-Calhoun, 6 p.m.; Lebanon vs. New Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Salem Supersectional)

CLASS 2A WILLIAMSVILLE SECTIONAL

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Piasa Southwestern vs. Athens, 6 p.m.; Pleasant Plains vs. Litchfield, 7:30 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thursday, Feb. 19: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Jacksonville Illinois College Supersectional)

CLASS 3A JERSEY REGIONAL

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Jersey vs. Triad, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18: Jersey-Triad winner vs. Highland, 6 p.m. Breese Mater Dei vs. Civic Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Highland Sectional)

CLASS 4A ALTON REGIONAL

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Granite City vs. Quincy, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18: Granite City-Quincy winner vs. Edwardsville, 6 p.m.; Alton vs. Pekin, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 20: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Pekin Sectional)

More like this:

May 24, 2023 - Tuesday Sports Roundup: Calhoun Girls Capture Sectional Softball Win, Jersey Blanks East Side, Triad Girls Win In Soccer Sectional

Feb 7, 2023 - Area Girls Basketball Teams Set For Postseason - First Round Matchups Begin Saturday

Feb 13, 2023 - Area Boy's Basketball Teams Learn Postseason Opponents - Key Matchups Include Roxana vs. EAWR and Edwardsville vs. Collinsville

May 13, 2023 - Father McGivney Catholic Rolls To First-Ever Girls Regional Soccer Crown

May 25, 2023 - Wednesday Roundup: Lady Hawks' Lauren Flowers Pitches Shutout, Triad Notches Baseball Win, Alton Softball Bows Out

 