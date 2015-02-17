The weekend winter storm that left the Metro-East area blanketed with snow and frigid temperatures forced all the area's IHSA girls basketball regional and sectional playoff games to be postponed Monday.

All games from Monday were rescheduled for Tuesday in the same time slots. Most tournaments are still scheduled to conclude Thursday, but the Class 4A Alton Regional final was pushed back to Friday

Here is the revised schedules for all tournaments:

CLASS 1A OKAWVILLE SECTIONAL

Tuesday, Feb. 17: West Central (Winchester) vs. Hardin-Calhoun, 6 p.m.; Lebanon vs. New Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Salem Supersectional)

CLASS 2A WILLIAMSVILLE SECTIONAL

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Piasa Southwestern vs. Athens, 6 p.m.; Pleasant Plains vs. Litchfield, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Jacksonville Illinois College Supersectional)

CLASS 3A JERSEY REGIONAL

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Jersey vs. Triad, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18: Jersey-Triad winner vs. Highland, 6 p.m. Breese Mater Dei vs. Civic Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Highland Sectional)

CLASS 4A ALTON REGIONAL

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Granite City vs. Quincy, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18: Granite City-Quincy winner vs. Edwardsville, 6 p.m.; Alton vs. Pekin, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 20: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Pekin Sectional)

