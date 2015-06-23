Edwardsville High School’s coaching staff hosted a soccer camp for girls entering the 6th grade all the way through 12th grade at the sports complex on June 22, 2015.

The trio of coaches, including Abby Comerford, Abby Federmann and Jackie Harlin, held two sessions of the camp.

The first session began at 5:00 p.m. and catered to girls entering 9th grade through 12th grade. As the first camp concluded at 7:00 p.m., the second camp for girls entering 6th through 8th grade began. The second camp ended at 8:30 p.m.

Comerford, the coach of the girls’ varsity squad, stated the goals of the first day of the camp.

“Primarily, we are trying to get the incoming freshmen girls to have fun and get the returning girls out there touching a ball again,” Comerford said.

Day one of camp consisted of practicing shooting skills. Day two, June 23rd’s camp, will consist of passing drills. The next day includes receiving exercises. On the final day of camp, the athletes will play mock games to test their skills.

“It’s a fun time,” assistant coach Jackie Harlin said. “At the beginning of the camp, some of the girls are total strangers. At the end of the week, they have made some life-long friends.”

