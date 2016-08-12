Bob Menichino, left, of Morrison’s Food and Nutrition Services at Alton Memorial Hospital, speaks with Brad Goacher, AMH vice president of Operations, during the 2015 “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fund raiser at the Loading Dock in Grafton.

ALTON - The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary will hold its annual “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fund-raiser from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Loading Dock, 400 Front St. in Grafton, Ill.

Enjoy beautiful views of the Mississippi River while sampling delicious foods, as well as wine and beer tasting, from more than 30 area restaurants and wineries.

Last year, more than 500 people attended and almost $30,000 was raised for AMH. The Auxiliary supports various other hospital projects, including education, hospital equipment, and help for people who can’t afford their prescriptions.

Tickets for the event are $25 in advance (before Sept. 3) and are available online at www.gogbob.brownpapertickets.com. You must be 21 to attend the event.

For more information, call 618-463-7872.

