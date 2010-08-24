ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary is planning its annual “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fundraiser for 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Loading Dock in Grafton, Ill.

Guests can enjoy beautiful views of the Mississippi River while sampling delicious foods, as well as wine and beer tasting from area restaurants and wineries. The Loading Dock is at 400 Front St. in Grafton.

Last year, more than 600 people attended “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” and $23,000 was raised for AMH. The event supports the White Cross Auxiliary’s commitment to the hospital’s new Duncan Wing. The Auxiliary also supports various other hospital projects, including help for people who can’t afford their prescriptions, gifts for newborns and their parents such as hand-knitted baby hats, a baby spoon and a gift certificate for Imo’s Pizza.

The Auxiliary holds a raffle with the event. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Raffle tickets may be purchased from any White Cross Auxiliary member, at Miss Eunice’s Hat Box (the hospital gift shop) or at the event. This year, the raffle includes:

1 st prize: A getaway for two to Chaumette Vineyards and Winery in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. The Winery includes a spa, private villas for overnight stays, a pool, a full-service restaurant and other amenities.

prize: A getaway for two to Chaumette Vineyards and Winery in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. The Winery includes a spa, private villas for overnight stays, a pool, a full-service restaurant and other amenities. 2 nd prize: A Wheel Barrel of Fun, which includes various gift certificates and gifts.

prize: A Wheel Barrel of Fun, which includes various gift certificates and gifts. 3rd prize: A beautiful handmade quilt by Libby Knoche’s LK Design for You.

Advance tickets purchased before Sept. 1 are $25 each. After that date and at the door, tickets are $30 each. You must be 21 to attend the event. Designated drivers receive a lower ticket price of $15 and receive a special lanyard to wear.

To make reservations, send a check, payable to the White Cross Auxiliary, to 1003 Meadows Lane, Godfrey, IL 62035. For more information, call 618-463-7872 or 618-466-1249.

The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary committee planning this year’s “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fundraiser includes, left to right, Debbie Miller, Irene McLaughlin, Esther Gillespie, Jane Hill, Jean Rathgeb and Sue Weber.

