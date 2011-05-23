Godfrey, Ill. – Registration now is open for Lewis and Clark Community College's Girls' Basketball Summer Shootout League June 13-24 at East Alton-Wood River High School. The league coincides with the College for Kids summer girls' basketball camps which also will be held at the high

school.

The league will include a 6-game schedule with a running clock and two 20-minute halves. Level A is open to girls in grades 5-6, Level B is open to girls in grades 7-8, and Level C is open to high school students. Cost is $300 per team with a maximum of 15 players per team.

For team packets and more information, please contact Lewis and Clark's Head Women's Basketball Coach Sonya Crider at (618) 468-6042 or via e-mail at scriderrichardson@lc.edu, Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Nicole Kroot at (618) 468-6011, or Kimberly Ruby in the Athletic Department

office at (618) 468-6000 orkruby@lc.edu.

Registration also is open for the Girls Basketball I and II College for Kids camps held in conjunction with the league. Cost for camp is $70. For more information on the camps, visit http://www.lc.edu/Media/Website%20Resources/images/corporate/C4K/C4Ksummer2011_Pg%205Sports.pdf

or call (618) 468-5777

