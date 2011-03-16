Godfrey, Ill. –Registration is now open for a girls’ basketball spring league to be held April 6-25 at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The league will include a 6-game schedule with a running clock and two 20-minute halves, and games will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-10 p.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Level A is open to girls in grades 5-6 and Level B is open to girls in grades 7-8. The cost is $300 per team, due March 25, with a maximum of 15 players per team.

For team packets and more information, please contact Lewis and Clark’s Head Women’s Basketball Coach Sonya Crider at (618) 468-6042 or via e-mail at scriderrichardson@lc.edu or Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Nicole Kroot at (618) 468-6011.

More like this:

Yesterday - Jersey County, Area, Honors Late Airman

Sep 27, 2023 - The “Rollercoaster Ride” Of Anne Montgomery, One Of TV’s First Female Sportscasters

Sep 14, 2023 - Robert Logan Memorial Tennis Invite Once Again Celebrating Life Of Special Alton Man

Jun 1, 2023 - L&C, Former NBA Standout Kenny Battle To Host Future All-Stars Camp In June

Sep 14, 2023 - Elise Noble Named JCHS Student Of The Month For September

 