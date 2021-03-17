GRANT FORK - A command post was set up today at Grantfork Village Hall in the 13000 block of Pocahontas Road in Grantfork in a search for a missing 13-year-old.

The ground search was stopped around 3 p.m. Wednesday and began at 9 a.m.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office said there have been no signs of foul play.

Contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-6097 with any information about the teen's whereabouts.

