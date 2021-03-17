Girl Still Missing: Command Post Set Up Today In Search For Missing 13-Year-Old In Grantfork
GRANT FORK - A command post was set up today at Grantfork Village Hall in the 13000 block of Pocahontas Road in Grantfork in a search for a missing 13-year-old.
The ground search was stopped around 3 p.m. Wednesday and began at 9 a.m.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office said there have been no signs of foul play.
Contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-6097 with any information about the teen's whereabouts.
Related Video: