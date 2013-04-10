Girl Scouts Shine at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ 2013 All That Glitters Award Ceremony Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts were shining stars during Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ (GSSI) All That Glitters Award ceremony on April 7, 2013 at the Lindenwood Auditorium in Belleville, Illinois. Girl Scouts honored at the event received recognition from GSSI staff and Board of Director members as well as motivational words from guest speaker Dr. Julie A. Furst-Bowe, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor. Recipients of the Girl Scout Gold Award and Girl Scout Silver Award were celebrated at the event. In addition, Rebecca Boehning and Caitlin Cronin from O’Fallon were named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts and each received a $500 scholarship for her extraordinary Girl Scout achievements. And finally, six Girl Scouts were honored with a new Trifecta Award which recognized their outstanding accomplishment of earning the Girl Scout Bronze Award, the Girl Scout Silver Award and the Girl Scout Gold Award. The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award for girls in Girl Scouting. Only about 5 percent of eligible girls, who are Girl Scout Seniors and Girl Scout Ambassadors, take the rigorous path toward earning this prestigious award, but those who complete the journey change the lives of others and their own in amazing and significant ways. This year’s Girl Scout Gold Award recipients include: Miranda Baggott Troop #8542 – Anna Rebecca Boehning Troop #296 – O’Fallon Anna Bullard Troop #58 – Belleville Allison Conner Troop #8542 – Anna Breona Hawkins Troop #8192 – Carbondale Katelyn Malnar Troop #8542 – Anna Jordan Rankin Troop #8106 – Carbondale Kendra Rakers Troop #463 – Millstadt Kaylee Schmitz Troop #884 – O’Fallon Eleka Smith Troop #758 – Caseyville Photo Caption: Oustanding Graduating Girl Scouts. From left to right, Dixie Travelstead, GSSI Board of Director Chair, Cati Cronin from O'Fallon, Rebecca Boehning from O'Fallon and Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive officer. The Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, is symbolic of accomplishments in Girl Scouting and community activities as a girl becomes her best self and builds the world around her. The Girl Scout Silver Award project benefits a girl’s community and can be earned as an individual or as part of a group. This year’s Girl Scout Silver Award recipients include: Belleville – Julie Peach, C’Andria Campbell, Katherine Gemmingen, Amelia Schmitz and Kaitlyn Weiraccomplishments in Girl Scouting and community activities as a girl becomes her best self and builds the world around her. The Girl Scout Silver Award project benefits a girl’s community and can be earned as an individual or as part of a group. This year’s Girl Scout Silver Award recipients include: Collinsville – Emily Baima, Elizabeth Burr and Lauren Carter Collinsville – Hannah Redinger and Sarah Wisneski Edwardsville – Devin Kane, Katherine Schoeberle, Emma Boone and Kathleen McCracken Fults – Hannah Weber and Helen Weber Granite City – Lilly Indelicato and Bailey Warsing Metropolis – Maddie Bowlin, Emily Rottmann and Karly Hankins Mt. Vernon – Sara Gregory, Emily Hocking, Danielle Patton and Cheyanne McGrath Article continues after sponsor message Nashville – Alexandra Waugh O’Fallon – Alexander Lloyd and Rebecca Ray Troy – Adrienna Ridgeway, Joelle Massie, Olivia Rockwell, Audrey Thompson, Abigail Magrath, Texico – Erica Williams Madeleine Renken and Emili Smucker Olney – Natlin Aumiller and K’Lynne Callahan Vandalia – Haley Bigelow, Hannah Blythe, Madison Holman, Jalea Paslay, Mindy Richey Vienna – Cyra Coscarelli and Alena

West Frankfort – Ivory Waterloo – Katie Albert, Haley Gregson and Angela Stratman

Bradford– Katie Albert, Haley Gregson and Angela Stratman Photo Caption: 49 Girl Scouts were recognized for earning their Girl Scout Silver Award during Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois' All That Glitters Award ceremony on Sunday. The Girl Scout Silver Award the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, is symbolic of accomplishments in Girl Scouting and community activities as a girl becomes her best self and builds the world around her. The Girl Scout Silver Award project benefits a girl's community and can be earned as an individual or as part of a group. The Girl Trifecta Award, recognizes GSSI Girl Scouts who have earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award, Girl Scout Silver Award and the Girl Scout Gold Award. Following are the 2013 GSSI Trifecta Award recipients: -Miranda Baggott, Troop #8542 from Anna -Rebecca Boehning, Troop #296 from O'Fallon -Allison Conner, Troop #8542 from Anna -Katelyn Malnar, Troop #8542 from Anna - Jordan Rankin, Troop #8016 from Carbondale -Kaylee Schmitz, Troop #844 from O'Fallon Photo Caption: Girl Scout Trifecta Award recipients. The Girl Trifecta Award, recognizes GSSI Girl Scouts who have earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award, Girl Scout Silver Award and the Girl Scout Gold Award. GSSI Trifecta Award recipients are (from left to right) Dixie Travelstead, GSSI Board of Director Chair, Katelyn Malnar from Anna, Allison Conner from Anna, Rebecca Boehning from O'Fallon, Miranda Baggott from Anna and Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. The Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts Scholarship, a $500 scholarship that a girl may use at the college of her choice. The 2013 Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts are: Rebecca Boehning from O'Fallon: Rebecca is from Troop #296 in O'Fallon. She has earned all three of the highest awards in Girl Scouting - the Girl Scout Bronze Award, the Girl Scout Silver Award and the Girl Scout Gold Award - which earned her the Trifecta Award. Rebecca is involved in many clubs and teams, has served numerous organizations and has received several academic achievements. Rebecca plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she will pursue a degree in chemical engineering to help her work toward perfecting alternative sources of fuel. Caitlin Cronin from O'Fallon: Caitlin is from Troop #541 in O'Fallon. She has served as a Delegate, a GSSI Apprentice, an Ex-Officio Board Member and she was on the planning committee for the Century Celebration for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. Caitlin has contributed to many other programs and camps, and she has also earned her Girl Scout Bronze Award and Girl Scout Silver Award. She participates in several clubs and teams and enjoys volunteering in her community. Caitlin plans to attend college and major in Elementary Education to fulfill her dream to become a teacher. "I am very proud of all the girls that were recognized at our annual All That Glitters ceremony," said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. "These girls are great representatives of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and our mission of building leaders for America. The projects they completed to earn these awards were amazing and provided valuable and important services for their communities."