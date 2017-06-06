GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) recently wrapped up its annual Girl Scout Cookie Program. The cookie program was a tremendous success with over 7,800 girls selling more than 1,038,000 boxes of delicious Girl Scout Cookies.

“This year’s Girl Scout Cookie Program was a huge success! I’d like to thank all of our girls, their parents and the fantastic volunteers who contributed to the success of the cookie program,” said Kelly Jansen, Director of Product Program for GSSI. “The dedication and commitment of all those involved allow us to provide girls throughout southern Illinois with a great Girl Scout Leadership Experience.”

The top sellers for each county/region can be found below: