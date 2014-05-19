On Sunday, May 18th Girl Scout Troop 130 presented their Bronze Award project to Riverbend Family Ministries in Wood River. The Girl Scout Bronze Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Junior (4th and 5th grade) can earn. Although this award went to the Juniors in the troop, the Brownies and Daisies also helped with this community service project as it is never too early to learn to give back.

After working with Riverbend Family Ministries’ Executive Director Tammy Iskarous previously and learning about the services provided to children that have experienced a tragedy or have been placed in emergency foster care, the members of Troop 130 knew they wanted their project to benefit Riverbend. It was decided that they would make bags filled with essential personal care items and a toy or a book to be given to the children that come to Riverbend Family Ministries for services. Over the course of the last year the troop has held three fundraisers specifically for this project. They did flamingo flocking, a night at Bread Co. as waitresses and a Father/Daughter Dance for other Girl Scouts in the area. With the funds raised from these fundraisers they

were able to purchase 180 bags that they decorated and filled with shampoo, soap, combs, toothbrushes and toothpaste, school supplies and a toy or a book. There are bags for both boy and girls of all ages. In addition to the bags, the troop donated a couple boxes of additional

supplies they collected. The bags were presented to Riverbend in a ceremony held at the Riverbend Family Ministries office located at 131 E. Ferguson, Wood River, IL.

For more information regarding Riverbend Family Ministries please contact Tammy Iskarous at 618-254-9790. Donations may be given through their website at www.riverbenfamilyministries.com or items may be dropped off at the Wood River office.

For more information on Girl Scouts please visit girlscouts.org. For local information please visit the local council website at gsofsi.org or call 618-692-0692.

Photo description: Members of Girl Scout Troop 130 in front of the items collected for Riverbend Family Ministries. Back Row (L to R): Vera Self, Iris Smith, Grace Delp, Gemma Yenne, Rachel Williams, Riley Zumwalt, Rebecca Noack; Middle Row (L to R): Hope Simmons, Lydia Davidson, KayLee Melton, Chloe Goodbrake, Rose Wilfong; Front Row (L to R): Abbigail Creekpaum, KayLynn Buttry, Emma Blaine, Bethany Noack.

