GSUSA provides young women the opportunity to participate in STEM programming and activities with their troops each year. These programs engage GSUSA members in STEM topics such as cybersecurity and online safety, while encouraging civic awareness.

FBI community outreach specialists within FBI field offices will collaborate with local Girl Scout councils and other similar organizations to offer girls STEM-related speakers, resources, and events. FBI employees will deliver presentations to Girl Scouts and facilitate activities within Girl Scouts’ current STEM and cybersecurity programming to earn various Girl Scout badges. Girl Scouts will also learn about the mission and work of the FBI and its STEM-focused career offerings.

“The FBI is honored to partner with Girl Scouts of the USA to ensure more women have a seat at the table in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math,” said Executive Assistant Director Larissa Knapp, FBI Human Resources Branch. “The FBI is committed to providing girls educational opportunities on STEM topics and empowering them to be leaders in their communities and future workplace. Hopefully, these opportunities will inspire girls to discover new career interests, and perhaps some of these young women will even decide to take their talents to the FBI.”

This MOU and our collaboration with GSUSA confirms the FBI’s commitment to developing future STEM leaders to help carry out the FBI’s mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. Together, the FBI, GSUSA, and other organizations can encourage young women to serve their country in the areas of STEM.

FBI community outreach specialists in field offices across the country are working to create and strengthen relationships locally and nationally with minority groups, religious and civic organizations, schools, non-profits, and other entities. These partnerships have led to a host of crime prevention programs, including those aimed at enabling young people to stay safe from cyber predators. If your organization would like to partner with the FBI on these important issues, please contact your local FBI field office.

