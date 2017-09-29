GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) will kick off its 2017 Nut, Candy and Magazine Product Program on Sept. 30 and it will continue until Oct. 21. GSSI’s Nut, Candy and Magazine Product Program helps girls raise funds for troop activities, as well as gives them hands-on experience with five skills linked to leadership and financial literacy: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

“Girl Scout Product Programs help troops have fun and meaningful experiences,” said Kelly Jansen, GSSI Director of Product Program. “All of the things they love to do, like taking trips, learning STEM skills, camping and doing service projects – community support helps makes these activities possible. Girls really do take the lead! From setting goals, to working on their entrepreneurial skills, to managing money and then making a budget for troop funds – girls are learning by doing every step of the way.”

Article continues after sponsor message

During the Nut, Candy and Magazine Product Program, girls offer customers gourmet candy, nuts and snack mixes, as well as subscriptions to popular magazines. These items make great gifts and are delivered in time for the holiday season. All proceeds stay within southern Illinois to benefit area girls through leadership-building programs, volunteer training, camp maintenance and financial assistance. To find a participating Girl Scout in your area, please call 800.348.6858 or e-mail customercare@gsofsi.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 12,400 girls and engaging 5,000 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

More like this: