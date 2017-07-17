MT. VERNON – Dust off those dancing shoes! Time to join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) for their 9th Annual Dancing with Our Stars (DWOS) fundraiser. Groove on down to the Mount Vernon Hotel and Event Center in Mt. Vernon on Saturday, August 5, 2017 for this popular fundraiser in support of GSSI’s mission to building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

Kim Vrooman, GSSI’s new Director of Development and Communications shares, “This year’s Dancing with Our Stars competitors are bringing their A-Game! But who will be worthy of the coveted mirror ball trophy? You must attend to find out! With at least 10 top teams competing, this year’s soirée is sure to be off the charts!”

Tickets are just $45 each, and the agenda for the evening includes a cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m., and dance competition at 7:30 p.m. Highlights include a live verbal auction (prizes include Rare Chop House Chef’s Table and Wine Pairing for 6 guests; 7 Nights in Orlando; Backhoe for a Day; a Traeger Lil’ Tex Elite 22 Grill and more). Table sponsorships are also available for $500 (10 seats per table). Other sponsorship opportunities start at just $100.

Hosts for this year’s event are Brandon Bullard with Rare Chop House and Rachel Hunsell with Mt. Vernon Convention & Visitors Bureau. Choreography services are provided by Shannon Owens of Centre Stage Studios.

Through a two part scoring system, teams compete to become champions. Judges’ scores provide the first element toward dancers’ score totals. The second element relies on audience participation. Dancers earn points via fan donation dollars. At the end of the competition, the coveted mirror ball trophy will go home with the crowd-pleasing team earning the highest overall score.

All proceeds provide financial assistance to underserved girls, maintain and improve GSSI camps, and actively develop Girl Scout leadership programs for 12,400 girls while engaging 5,000 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouting focuses on providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in the 21st century, while ensuring the traditions and values that have been core to Girl Scouting since its beginning remain strong and relevant.

For more information about becoming a sponsor for Dancing with Our Stars, or to purchase tickets call 800-345-6858 or email kvrooman@gsofsi.org. Tickets may also be purchased by clicking here.

