EDWARDSVILLE - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will host the 6th annual United We Lead Gala on Friday, September 6, 2024 at The Leclaire Room in Edwardsville. The United We Lead Gala, themed “Envision Greatness” in 2024, is the premier fundraising event for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois that brings together a wide range of people who share the same desire – to be a difference in girls’ lives.

“We are beyond excited for our upcoming United We Lead Gala on September 6,” said Heidi Koehl Weaver, Director of Development for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “It’s so important that we come together to ensure all girls – regardless of any socioeconomic barriers – have the opportunity to discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges. This is how they become leaders. This is why they need Girl Scouts.”

The impact that Girl Scouts has on girls in Southern Illinois can best be demonstrated by those who have experienced it themselves. KayLee Melton, a young alum from Wood River, will share her experiences via a video that was filmed as she worked at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ overnight camp this summer. In her time as a girl member, KayLee earned her Girl Scout Gold Award – the top award a girl member can earn in Girl Scouting. We’ll also hear from Rosemary Gruber, an outstanding volunteer from Belleville. In 2022, Rosemary received the Heart of Gold award – the top award for a Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois volunteer who has dedicated at least 20 years serving the organization. Both of these women are shining examples of what it means to be part of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and why it’s important to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

For those who attended the 2023 United We Lead Gala, you are sure to remember the entertainment of pianist Mel Goot. We’re excited to have Mel, a very accomplished jazz musician, returning for this year’s event.

We are honored to celebrate Ameren Illinois with the Distinguished Community Leader Award. Ameren Illinois has been a longtime supporter of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. Their commitment to ensuring today’s girls become tomorrow’s leaders is truly something to celebrate.

Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in live and silent auctions, as well as other opportunities to give.

Individual tickets are $100. Guests also have the option of purchasing a table of 10 seats for $950. Registration deadline is August 31. For more information, visit gsofsi.org/gala.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,500 girls and engages nearly 3,400 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

