Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) invites all Girl Scouts, current and former, and their friends and families to join us as we retire Camp Whispering Oaks in style…Girl Scout style!

Camp Whispering Oaks is located in Salem, Illinois. The camp is being retired November 6-8, 2015, and GSSI would like to invite everyone who loves Girl Scouting and Camp Whispering Oaks to come and enjoy the weekend’s festivities and celebrate the wonderful memories the camp has provided to Girl Scouts over the years. The celebration will kick off with an opening ceremony and campfire on Friday evening, November 6 at 7:30 pm. Various camp related activities will be available throughout Saturday, November 7, and the celebration will conclude with a closing ceremony on Sunday, November 8 at 2 pm. People are invited to participate in any or all of the festivities, and overnight camping is also available. There is no fee for attending the celebration; however, reservations are appreciated (required if participating in the Friday and/or Saturday overnight; Friday evening meal available for those choosing to camp Friday night). For more information or to register, visit www.gsofsi.org or call 618.692.0692.

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Tricia Higgins at 618.692.0692 or email at thiggins@gsofsi.org.

