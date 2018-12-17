GLEN CARBON - Each year, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) joins over 5,000 women and girls from around the world at the United Nations headquarters in New York to participate in the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW). This year, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) was chosen as one of four councils to represent GSUSA.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois girl delegates include Abigail Brown, Edwardsville; Anja Mills, St. Jacob; Kaitlyn Olmstead, Jewett; and Victoria Shore, Marion.

CSW is a functional commission of the UN, dedicated exclusively to gender equality and advancement of women. Every year, national representatives of Member States gather for a two-week session to evaluate progress on gender equality, identify challenges, set global standards, and formulate concrete policies to promote gender equality and the advancement of women worldwide. As NGO Consultative members, Girl Scouts of the USA and the World Association of Girl Guides/Scouts participate to bring the voice of girls and young women to the global stage. 2019: Priority theme: Social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. Review theme: Women's empowerment and the link to sustainable development, from the 60th session of the CSW.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council service approximately 10,007 girls and engaging 3,686 adult volunteers in 40.5 counties in Southern Illinois. GSofSI Mission: Girl Scouts build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with the committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self worth. Today's Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit Organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

