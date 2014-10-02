Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois representatives meeting with Congressman Rodney Davis Wednesday morning at his Glen Carbon Office to provide an update on Girl Scouting and seek his support of the Child Protect Act. During the meeting, Girl Sc...outs also shared with the Congressman various girl programs that are helping to build leaders for America. These girl programs included, Be A Friend First (anti-bullying), healthy living, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math).

Pictured: (from left) Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer; Congressman Rodney Davis, 13th District of Illinois; and Emily Stanley, GSSI STEM Manager.

