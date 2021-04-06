GLEN CARBON – Phenomenal volunteer Ruthie Alexander from Mount Vernon has been honored with the 2020 Heart of Gold Award by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. This prestigious award recognizes the tremendous long-term impact a volunteer has had on girls and adults in her community through Girl Scouts, and it is the highest award a Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois adult volunteer can earn.

"When I think 'heart of gold,' I think Ruthie Alexander," said fellow volunteer Sheila Jolly Scrivner. "She is the iconic face of Girl Scouts in Jefferson County and has been for the last 38 years. She has held every position imaginable within the local level all the way up to Girl Scouts of the USA. She does all of this with an amazing smile, a positive attitude and with class and grace."

Alexander's service with Girl Scouts started in 1982, when she volunteered to lead her daughter's troop. She guided that group of girls all the way through high school as Girl Scouts, a journey that included an international trip to Switzerland. Then, when her daughter her daughter became an adult, Ruthie stayed with Girl Scouts in a variety of local, regional and national roles including Service Unit Cookie Manager, Service Unit Treasurer, Service Unit Registrar, Council Board Member and Council Delegate. She is also instrumental in helping girls in Jefferson County earn the Girl Scout Gold Award - the movement's highest honor.

"It would be easier to list what Ruthie hasn't done," joked volunteer Wendy Rue. "but I can't think of anything!"

Ruthie is a positive presence throughout the Jefferson County community, by connecting local Girl Scouts to citizens and causes in need. She has helped high school girls earn college scholarships, led service projects for hospice patients, helped found the Mount Vernon Little House Foundation and so much more. Along with volunteering with Girl Scouts, she also lends her time and talent to area organizations supporting the arts, conservation and civic engagement.

"Ruthie is truly a role model for all girls and adults," said Vanessa Worthington, Community Engagement Manager for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. "She has a charismatic personality that draws people to her with poise, a dynamic personality, perseverance, tact, and enthusiasm. Ruthie leads by example. Her presence in Jefferson County and her accomplishments are phenomenal.”

Please join us in congratulating Ruthie Alexander for her accomplishments!

