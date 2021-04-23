GLEN CARBON–Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce the following six Girl Scouts who are serving on the council’s Older Girl Advisory Board.

The Older Girl Advisory Board allows Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors the opportunity to serve as an advisory team providing programmatic input to Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. By lending a voice to a movement that wants, needs and values girl-led contributions, the team will play a significant role in shaping the ongoing work of the council.“Our mission at Girl Scouts is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place,” said Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “In order for us to be successful in this mission, we MUST listen to what girls want in a leadership experience. I couldn’t be happier to have such a great group of young ladies representing today’s Girl Scouts who are shaping the Girl Scout Leadership Experience for the younger girls in our council,” Graham added.

Article continues after sponsor message

The following girls have been selected to serve on the Older Girl Advisory Board until September 30, 2021:

Kaylie Adams – Cobden High School, Girl Scout Senior

Elizabeth Back – Anna-Jonesboro High School, Girl Scout Senior

Mary Buchanan – O’Fallon Township High School, Girl Scout Ambassador

Sarah Huller – O’Fallon Township High School, Girl Scout Ambassador

Hayley Kelly – Triad High School, Girl Scout Senior

KayLee Melton – East Alton Wood River High School, Girl Scout Ambassador

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

More like this:

Related Video: