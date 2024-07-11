GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recently completed a major project at their camp property, thanks to a generous grant from American Water Charitable Foundation.

Camp Torqua, the council-owned outdoor experience destination for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, offers an array of outdoor adventures for girls to learn, grow, and have fun in nature. Now, more opportunities are available with the extensive renovations at the property’s frog pond.

Article continues after sponsor message

With the $25,000 grant from American Water Charitable Foundation, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois was able to provide some much-needed updates to this outdoor space. Electricity was ran to this section of camp. With this new power source, staff were able to install a beautiful water fountain in the frog pond. This feature not only provides enhanced aeration to the pond, but it also gives visitors a great view as they pass by. A newly installed outdoor classroom adds functionality to the space. Water testing kits were also supplied as part of the grant. The council made quick use of this updated space; Girl Scouts are already enjoying enhanced learning opportunities while having fun at camp.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of American Water Charitable Foundation,” Said Heidi Koehl Weaver, Director of Development for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “One of the foundation’s primary focuses is to provide funding for higher-level initiatives related to clean water, conservation, education, and community sustainability. With the updates to our frog pond, we are able to offer enhanced outdoor education opportunities to girls in a way that is very fun. Our girls are already reaping the benefits of this grant, and we couldn’t be more pleased.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,500 girls and engages nearly 3,400 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.





More like this: