Pictured are representatives from GSSI and J&J (L to R): Michele Henry-Mcgee, J&J Chapter President; Carolyn Brooks (GSSI); Dr. Lillian Parks (J&J); Villie M. Appoo, GSSI CEO; Lauren A. Parks (J&J); D’Jamildo Graham (J&J); and Angie Suhre (GSSI).

EDWARDSVILLE - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is excited to be working with the East St. Louis Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. (J&J) to provide girls in their area with the opportunity to attend Girl Scout STEM Day Camps in July. 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This collaboration was made possible through a $3,000 grant from Jack and Jill of America Foundation to offer underserved girls an opportunity to participate in summer enrichment programs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). 

 