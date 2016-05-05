Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois receives $3,000 grant from Jack and Jill of America
EDWARDSVILLE - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is excited to be working with the East St. Louis Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. (J&J) to provide girls in their area with the opportunity to attend Girl Scout STEM Day Camps in July.
This collaboration was made possible through a $3,000 grant from Jack and Jill of America Foundation to offer underserved girls an opportunity to participate in summer enrichment programs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).